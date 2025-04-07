Carrie Underwood joined Papa Roach onstage in Las Vegas over the weekend for a rendition of their early 2000s hit, "Last Resort."

However, in watching the video that Underwood posted to her Instagram, you'll notice one constant thing that the "Smoke Break" singer refrained from doing: Singing any questionable lyrics.

The lyrics to the chorus of that song are:

"Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort / Suffocation, no breathing / Don't give a f--k if I cut my arm bleeding."

In the video you can notice that not only does Underwood not sing f--k, she consciously and aggressively pulls down the microphone from her face area, so there is no doubt whatsoever that she is not singing the swear words.

Get our free mobile app

The song itself is edgy and revolves around the notion that someone is so tired of their life that they are contemplating suicide — it's a far stretch from any song in Underwood's catalog. But she crushed her part in it, nonetheless.

As a Papa Roach fan and collaborator — with her addition of vocals on their song "Leave a Light On" — this was an epic evening and experience for Underwood.

She posted a second carousel of photos to her Instagram page with a lengthy caption explaining how this performance came about.

The Grammy winner captioned her post like a giddy fan would, writing: "Still in disbelief over this one".

"On Saturday, after my Reflection show, we changed my clothes, dried my hair and headed over to catch the @paparoach show down the street. Not only did I get to perform 'Leave a Light On' with them, but I got called BACK out to do 'Last Resort,'" she continues, "because, why not?! Oh, and they told me that our song went GOLD, which is amazing because it’s raising money for a great cause! These guys are the real deal. 25 years of melting faces and I know they’ve got more work to do! What a great show!"

Though she's a global superstar, Underwood is still just a fan girl at heart.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.