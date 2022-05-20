Carrie Underwood digs deep into her love for the stylistic elements of traditional country on her new song, “She Don’t Know.”

The Underwood, David Garcia and Hilary Lindsey-penned track will delight longtime fans who have adored Underwood’s earlier, more country-leaning offerings. “She Don’t Know” is delivered in the first person as Underwood assumes the identity of a spouse who’s been cheated on.

“She smiles at me all pretty / Walkin' up to me down aisle five I wave and I smile back / And I can feel her eyes on me / She's checking me out in the checkout line / Cabernet in a paper bag,” the singer notes of the jezebel in the first verse.

“What she don't know is I know what she's been up to / I bet she thinks she got me played for a fool / But the joke's on her, in that bed she's lyin' in / What she don't know, she don't know / She can have him,” Underwood sings in the chorus with an unflinching smirk.

She’s proudly giving up her promiscuous better half to a wanton lady — and she isn’t thinking twice about it.

Artistically, “She Don’t Know” is reminiscent of the enduring country cheating songs such as Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Reba’s “Whoever’s In New England,” Cam’s “Diane” and most recently, Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl." Sonically, it's driven by rootsy country instruments like the mandolin and fiddle. Collectively, the flawless, scorned storytelling melds with an organic production that paints a perfect picture of the adulterous relationship.

“She Don’t Know” is the latest preview from Underwood’s ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, due out on June 10 via Capitol Records/UMG Nashville. Underwood co-produced the 12-track record with Garcia, and the project will include its fast-rising lead single "Ghost Story," as well as “Crazy Angels” and the title track, all of which are out now.