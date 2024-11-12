Carrie Underwood tried kindness. She tried discipline. She tried admonishment and shaming. Nothing is working to stop Gary from terrorizing the animals on her farm!

Just over two months after stealing food from a baby, the singer's sheep made an appearance on Instagram once again. Let's just say he has not learned his lesson.

Carrie first introduced her fans to the menace named Gary in July.

Soon after, she howled in pain as Gary tried to bite her foot (or maybe just her boot).

In August, her surveillance trap caught him trying to take food from a literal baby sheep.

This time, Underwood offered photo evidence. Taking to IG, she showed a row of sheep along a fence, eating from a trough. That's new, because she used to hand-deliver buckets of sheep food and trust them to work it out.

"I thought the troughs would be better than the buckets," she shares. "I was wrong."

#GreedyGary — the hashtag she included — summarizes how she fed up she is with her fluffy pal's behavior. We're not judging, but no one would argue that the way to cure a bank robber would be to put him in a larger bank.

Indeed, there's no end to his appetite for destruction and consumption.

Underwood is seemingly enjoying a little bit of quiet time. There is nothing on her event schedule until March, and the only music she has to promote is her song with Cody Johnson, "If I'm Gonna Love You."

Reps for Gary were unavailable to comment.