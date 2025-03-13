Carrie Underwood Shares an Update After Scary Health Crisis on the Farm

Fans of Carrie Underwood's chicken flock can breathe a little easier on Thursday morning (March 13): Her "egg bound" hen, who's been sick for several days now, is doing better.

The singer shared an update on social media, letting fans know that the chicken is out of in-home care and back in her coop.

"My hen seems to be feeling better," Underwood reports, sharing a photo of the sick bird in question.

"I'll continue to keep an eye on her," she adds, "and give her lots of treats!"

Chicken Carrie Underwood, Instagram loading...

Underwood's chicken first became ill on Sunday (March 9), the same night that the new season of American Idol premiered.

The singer is a first-time judge on Season 23 of the show, so of course she tuned in to watch the premiere. But afterwards, she was quickly "brought back down to earth" when she realized something was wrong with her chicken.

Being "egg bound" — meaning she's unable to lay her egg because it's stuck in her oviduct — is a painful and serious condition for a chicken, and it can easily turn fatal. More eggs continue to build up behind the stuck one, causing the bird's abdomen to swell, and the problem can quickly cause shock and death.

Underwood did everything she could to help the hen, including giving her massages and baths to help pass the egg.

It's unclear exactly what helped her chicken feel better, and the singer didn't specifically say that the egg had passed. But the good news is, the hen is on the mend.

Many Underwood fans know that when she's not onstage or taping episodes of Idol, she enjoys down-home hobbies like keeping animals, growing veggies and baking bread. Her husband Mike Fisher even got her a new crop of chickens — by our count, 18 of them! — for Valentine's Day this year.