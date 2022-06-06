Carrie Underwood is quite the daredevil, but even the woman who performed a gravity-defying acrobatic stunt during her performance at the CMT Music Awards can get a little frightened.

Via social media, the "Ghost Story" singer shared video of an unexpected visitor at her home. It was a long snake that had found its way into what appears to be her gardening shed.

"Ohhhh ... you scared me bud," Underwood says from behind the camera, showing the snake in view. "Look how long this sucker is. Whoa."

It sounds like she found that "sucker" right by the door. Underwood was startled by the encounter and even says she was still "shaking" while filming the video. Appropriately, she informs the snake in her best "mom voice" that she will be leaving the door open for him to vacate the building.

"Well, nice to meet you," she jokes. "Catch a mouse or two. I'm gonna leave you alone now and I fully expect you to go away."

Underwood is very accustomed to country living after being raised on a farm in Checotah, Okla., so it's not likely this is her first meeting with a rogue critter. Currently, she lives on a sprawling 400-acre ranch in Tennessee with horse stables and a lake. In 2016, she told Country Living that she and her husband Mike Fisher were building their dream home.

Up next, the country singer will release her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. Her accompanying tour will get underway on Oct. 15 and run through March 17. Underwood has also mentioned she will be headed back to Vegas for more of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency shows in 2023.