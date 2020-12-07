Carrie Underwood's 5-year-old son Isaiah has been Santa's little helper this year, making Christmas lists for himself and his little brother, Jacob.

When he wasn't in the studio recording "Little Drummer Boy" with his mom, Isaiah took it upon himself to not only write his own Christmas list. In the spirit of being a good big brother, he also wrote one for 23-month-old Jacob.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Underwood reveals that Isaiah mostly asked for Spiderman toys and other related superhero items on his list, while Jacob's is very on brand, with Isaiah simply requesting, "random baby toys."

"So you think it's going to be sweet but then he really didn't put much thought into it," Underwood jokes of her eldest son's suggestion.

The superstar singer says she's been living in what she calls "Christmas land" throughout 2020, seeing as she's spent a majority of the year recording and promoting her holiday album, My Gift.

"I do feel like I've been living Christmas all year long," she says, having been planning for the album since the beginning of the year. She recorded the songs in the summer in a Christmas-decorated studio.

"So I have been living in Christmas land all of 2020, which is a much better place than being in 2020 itself," she adds with a laugh.

Underwood also performed a stirring rendition of "O Holy Night" on the late night show, one of the many holiday classics featured on My Gift, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Holiday Albums and Top Christian Albums charts.