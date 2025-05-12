Carrie Underwood's 6-year-old son, Jacob, might have won Mother's Day with his gift for his mama — at least in her mind.

Underwood shared his sweet present via her Instagram Stories on Sunday (May 11), showing her 13 million followers just what her little boy thinks of her.

It's a sheet he filled out, presumably at school, titled "My Mommy," and it's full of adorable details.

Jacob filled in the blanks:

My mom's name is Carrie.

She is 42 years old.

My mom looks beautiful when all the time.

My mom laughs when I tell her funny questions.

My mom is really good at pretty much all the stuff.

When I am at school my mom does her meetings.

The best thing she cooks is pancakes.

My favorite thing to do with my mother is snuggle her.

If I could buy her a gift I would buy her jewelry.

I love my mom more than playing Big Buck Hunter.

As you can see, Jacob is quite smart and knows to capitalize the name of Big Buck Hunter. He's flashing some hilarious personality here, too.

Carrie Underwood Mother's Day @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

Get our free mobile app

With all of the things that Underwood grows and cooks in her garden and kitchen, the fact that she is best at cooking good old-fashioned pancakes is a curveball we didn't expect.

The superstar — who has been married to former hockey star Mike Fisher since 2010 — has two growing boys at home: Jacob, 6, and Isaiah, 10. Career-wise, she's in the middle of the live finals of American Idol, where she's judging her first season.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.