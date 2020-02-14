Carrie Underwood’s Son Has Found Someone Else to Be His Valentine

Carrie Underwood's son Isaiah turns five soon, but he's pretty much an independent man. The "Drinking Alone" singer shared a story on Twitter that would be heartbreaking if it wasn't so funny.

For Valentine's Day, Underwood asked her oldest son who his Valentine is, and Isaiah was honest. He's picked Maddie Marlow — one half of country duo Maddie & Tae.

Here's her tweet, followed by a short history of the Marlow and Izzy's relationship:

Last May, Underwood revealed that Isaiah had a crush on Marlow, who at the time was not yet married. The duo had just started opening shows on Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360, so there was plenty of opportunity for some low-key hang time.

"This morning, my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could 'look cute for Maddie,' Underwood tweeted. "He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her."

"Don’t you break his heart, Maddie Marlow!" she added.

Marlow, who married Jonah Font in November, responded with, "My heart just about exploded. Y'all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys."

This is the second time this week Isaiah has made headlines (or at least the singer's social media account) for something he said. A worksheet he helped fill out at school shows that he thinks of his mother as a 70-year-old woman whose No. 1 talent is to do his laundry.

