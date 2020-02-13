Can we hire Carrie Underwood to do our laundry? According to her son Isaiah, she's a pro!

Underwood recently shared a pre-school project 4-year-old Isaiah brought home, which asked him all about his mom and her favorite things. He got her name, eye color and hair color just right, but his guess at her age is a little high.

According to Isaiah, his singer mom likes to eat salad (she's vegan, after all) and loves to ride horses in her spare time (Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, own several of them). She and Isaiah like to watch TV together, he reports, and she always says, "I love you," to him (aww!).

Chalk Isaiah's other answers up as proof that even though Underwood's a country superstar to us, she's just mom to him: Isaiah says her job is to "wash the laundry," and that she's really good at folding it, too.

"Soooo ... apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry," Underwood captions a photo of Isaiah's school project, adding a shrugging emoji and a laughing one, too. After reading her son's funny answers, we hope Underwood gets that cake he said he'd like to buy her!

Isaiah is Underwood's older son with husband Mike Fisher. In 2019, the couple welcomed their second son, Jacob, though the process wasn't without heartache: In 2018, Underwood revealed that she suffered "multiple" miscarriages before the healthy pregnancy.