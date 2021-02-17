Carrie Underwood Shares the Song That Always ‘Brings the Tears’

Carrie Underwood turned to social media to share a song with her fans that's very special to her — but it isn't one of her songs. The country superstar posted on Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 16) to share the song that always makes her cry, and the sweet reason behind it.

Underwood posted a live rendition of "The Blessing," which Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship released in 2020. The powerful track is a straightforward Christian worship song, and Underwood says it always connects with her emotionally — especially when her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, join in on the refrain.

"This song brings the tears every single time," Underwood writes to accompany the clip. "Hearing my babies sing 'amen' is the heavenly cherry on top!"

Underwood has never made any secret of her deep Christian faith, but she's been more focused on it in her music over the course of the last year. The country superstar released her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, in September of 2020, and she's slated to follow it up with her first full gospel album, My Savior, on March 26.

Her older son, 5-year-old Isaiah, joined his famous mother for a sweet rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" on her Christmas album.