Carrie Underwood Announced as New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening Singer

Carrie Underwood has been announced as the Faith Hill's replacement to sing the introduction to NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast this fall. The country superstar will sing the weekly introduction to the broadcast, beginning with the Sept. 8 matchup between the N.Y. Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

NBC made the official announcement Tuesday after 24 hours of speculation that the 'See You Again' singer would be the pick to sing 'Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.' She's the third person to sing the introduction, following Hill (2007-2012) and pop singer Pink (2006). The song is a spinoff of Joan Jett's 'I Hate Myself for Loving You.'

"For me it just seemed like something fun to do," Underwood said during a phone call with reporters on Tuesday. "Especially seeing Faith get that hype. It seemed like a good fit and a good time."

The opening theme will air every Sunday night during football season. “I am thrilled to be a part of NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football' and am so honored they asked me,” the singer continued in a press release. “I have always loved football season, and it is so exciting to now become part of it every Sunday night!”

NBC said Underwood was their first and only choice upon learning Hill wouldn't return in 2013.

So far, the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. "Sunday night football just got 1,000% better! Congrats @ carrieunderwood! # SNF," one fan tweeted. "Carrie Underwood as Faith's replacement...AWESOME!!! Can't wait!!" Taste of Country reader Tina Bell chimed in via Facebook. "Safe bet I'll be catching a lot more Sunday night kick-offs this season," said another Twitter user.

