Carrie Underwood Surprises a Nashville Church With Christmas Songs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood brought the holiday spirit out in full force during a recent performance at a Nashville-area church, where she sang Christmas songs such as "O Holy Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

This was no typical Carrie Underwood concert: Attendees were treated to an up-close and intimate performance from the singer, and according to the comments section of one fan who posted the moment on TikTok, they had no idea it was coming.

"We were invited to a Christmas Concert by my husband's [co-worker] and got a special treat to hear Carrie Underwood do a couple of songs," the fan explains.

"It wasn't announced she would be there so we were surprised. She is so talented," she adds.

The same TikTok user named the venue as Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Tenn.

Underwood's got some history with that church: She also performed there back in August, hopping onstage for a surprise rendition of "Goodness of God" alongside the church's worship team and choir.

Of course, Underwood is no stranger to holiday music. She put out her first Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020.

The tracklist of that album includes "O Holy Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," both of which she sang during her most recent appearance at Rolling Hills.

Underwood is currently in full-blown holiday mode. This week, she hopped on Instagram stories to show off the special Christmas cookies she made, emblazoned with a personalized holiday message from her and her family. She also shared a photo of her bedazzled, red-and-green holiday manicure.

