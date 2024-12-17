Look at Carrie Underwood’s Homemade Christmas Cookies … Would You Eat Them? [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood has no shortage of talent. Beyond her singing capabilities, she's got a knack for gardening, and she has even started baking her own artisanal breads and homemade pasta.
Now, the "Before He Cheats" singer is back in the kitchen. This time, Underwood is making Christmas cookies.
But there's aren't your ordinary Christmas cookies.
As you can see, the cookies, freshly made by the country star, are custom, with her family's own personalized cookie stamp. Underwood apparently found the personalized cookie stamp and ordered it with her family's last name: The Fishers.
Could you imagine a world where you went to your mailbox and found a box of these from their family to yours?
It's likely that she's sending these to the family's closest friends and extended family.
From the looks of her social media over the past few weeks, Underwood is enjoying her time off from her Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre. That residency will both pick back up and conclude in 2025, with her final shows in April.
Underwood will likely be tied up with American Idol judging after that, when the shows go live, but surely the country music icon isn't done playing concerts for fans. We will just have to wait to see where she will pop up next, other than her garden or kitchen.
