Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett + More Join Benefit Show After Nashville School Shooting

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Lady A are just a few of the artists who have signed on for a benefit show for Nashville's The Covenant School, following a late-March mass shooting that killed six people.

Billed as A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School, the event will take place on April 12. Other performers include Tyler Hubbard, The War and Treaty, Sixpence None the Richer, Natalie Hemby, Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor, Ben Rector, Chris Tomlin, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb and many others. Author and podcast creator Annie F. Downs will host the event.

All proceeds from the show will benefit The Covenant School, which is a private Christian elementary school in the Green Hills area of Nashville. The shooting took place on March 27. The victims were Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, all nine years old; 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce; 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill and 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak. The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Nashville resident Audrey Hale.

"Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community," says Hemby, who had personal connections to some of those affected by the tragedy. "After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school and the first responders."

Tickets to A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School are on sale to the general public now. The concert will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7PM CT at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University. For more information, visit the venue's website.

