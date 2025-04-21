Carrie Underwood posted the sweetest photo of herself as a tiny toddler that she's never shared before, and fans in the comments section are losing their cool.

The "Smoke Break" singer posted the picture on her Instagram before American Idol aired on Sunday (April 20). She appears to be roughly 2 or 3 years old, and she's on a stage in front of a microphone, perhaps at church.

Sunday's Idol episode was titled "Songs of Faith" in honor of Easter, and all of the judges sang Christian songs. Underwood's pick was "How Great Thou Art."

"God's plan is to be trusted, something little Carrie learned over time," the Grammy winner writes in the caption of her post. She also promoted the special performance she'd give on Idol that evening.

Get our free mobile app

Fans are lighting up the comments section, commenting on how cute and tiny she was, as well as admiring her faith:

"God gave you a voice! Wow, it is truly amazing when you sing!"

"So cute! I think the only thing I could muster up to say to you when I met you was that I love your love for the Lord!"

"Omg is that a little tiny Carrie Underwood. AWWWEEE that's Soooo fricken adorable!!"

Underwood has not been shy about her faith at all, since day one in the spotlight. Recently, the multiplatinum superstar even led services at a local church in Tennessee. She led the congregation in a beautiful rendition of Bethel Music's "Goodness of God."

The lyrics to that song are intensely religious: "Cause all my life You have been faithful / And all my life You have been so, so good / With every breath that I am able / Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God."

Underwood is living out what she believes to be God's plan for her since 1983: She was put here to entertain and raise a faithful family. The singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, are raising two sons near Nashville.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.