Carrie Underwood's new album has knocked Morgan Wallen's latest project from the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. My Savior is No. 1 this week, extending an impressive streak for the singer. It's also the No. 4 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

This newest No. 1 ranking gives Underwood nine straight albums to drop at the top of the chart, extending her already impressive record. Every album she's released — including last fall's holiday album — has debuted at No. 1. My Savior netted 73,000 sales-plus-streaming (SPS) units, according to Billboard. Of those, 68,000 were pure album sales or downloads, giving her the all-genre best selling album of the week. Her streaming numbers (5.3 million) were low relative to the albums above her: NF's Clouds (The Mixtape) is No. 3 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of more than 40 million streams.

Dangerous: The Double Album is Wallen's second studio album, and it spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 before slipping to No. 3 last week. Now it sits at No. 5 (No. 2 in country) with 63,000 SPS units. Two Luke Combs albums and Wallen's debut album round out the Top 5 on the country chart.

Underwood's new album is a companion album to My Gift, released last fall. She included covers of "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace," and invited CeCe Winans to be on the project with her. Winans was also one of the guest artists during Underwood's Easter morning livestream concert on Facebook. The Ryman Auditorium show raised more than $100,000 for Save the Children.

Look for Underwood and Winans to sing "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" at the 2021 ACM Awards on CBS on April 18.