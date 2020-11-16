An 86-year-old woman in California cannot be held back whenever Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football theme begins. Marlene's dancing to the NBC show's opening song might be the best thing you see this week.

The Montclair, Calif., resident hops out of her easy chair when Underwood first says "Waiting all day for Sunday night," and from there she's pumping her arms, tapping her toes and shaking her hips as the country singer works through the popular football theme song. The officially Sunday Night Football Twitter account shared the video, but don't worry. Underwood saw it, too.

"Marlene just made every Sunday for me for the rest of my life! Glad she’s as excited as I am about @SNFonNBC," the country star tweeted after watching this video:

The caption adds that the Sunday Night Football theme is the highlight of Marlene's week, and includes about one minute of supporting evidence. Great country music knows no boundaries and has the ability to inspire everyone, age six to 86.

The 37-year-old Underwood has been the voice of Sunday Night Football's opening theme since 2013. She re-records the song each year, and the music video is always customized to feature whichever two teams are playing that night.

The NBC sporting event continues to be a top-rated program each week, giving Underwood a bright spotlight even when she's not on the road, as is the case in 2020. The song plays off of rocker Joan Jett's hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Needless to say, fans approved of this video:

Underwood has not been touring in 2020 as the novel coronavirus pandemic put an end to nearly all live music this year, but she's stayed active, promoting her clothing line and new Christmas album, My Gift. On Nov. 11, she appeared at the 2020 CMA Awards, where she was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, an award that went to Eric Church.

