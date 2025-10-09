Carter Faith is bubbly enough to write a pop-country hook, but she's gritty enough to sing about dosing her morning coffee with whiskey, and sharp enough to hold a lifelong grudge.

Who Are Carter Faith's Biggest Influences?

The North Carolina-born singer-songwriter grew up inspired by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Kacey Musgraves.

As you'd expect with that list of inspirations, you can hear a fair bit of genre-straddling in Faith's music. Traditional barroom country co-mingles with poppier stuff in her discography, and Faith uses that range to express different emotions.

In an upbeat, humorous or thorny mood, Faith leans hard in the traditional country direction. Fans of greats like Miranda Lambert and Loretta Lynn will appreciate that side of her discography.

But in her most vulnerable moments, a move toward pop-country allows her songwriter self to shine through.

Faith has been in the country scene for some years now, and she has released multiple projects as an independent artist. She's also been part of showcases including CMT's Next Women of Country and Nashville's Song Suffragettes.

With an already-robust discography behind her, Faith is poised to break into mainstream stardom.

Her major label album debut, Cherry Valley, arrived on Oct. 3.

