Carter Faith is one of country music's sharpest rising singer-songwriters, and that's why Taste of Country has chosen her as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Carter Faith?

Carter Faith is one of the most diverse and promising young artists in country music in 2026.

The 25-year-old country singer has made major inroads since moving to Nashville from her native North Carolina, releasing a string of well-received songs independently before signing a deal with MCA.

Faith's appeal lies in her diversity.

Her biggest influences include Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Kacey Musgraves, but she also leans toward traditional country influences in a way that sets her up as a latter-day Loretta Lynn — an artist who's not afraid of dealing out the hard truth in her songs, even if it's sometimes leavened with humor.

She released her debut album, Cherry Valley, in October of 2025, and will spend 2026 promoting that project by touring, both on her own and supporting several major-name artists.

What Are Carter Faith's Top Songs?

Cherry Valley is chock-full of great songs, including "Grudge," "Bar Star," "Sex, Drugs & Country Music" and "If I Had Never Lost My Mind."

Fans also point to some of her earlier, indie work on songs including "Greener Pasture" as favorites.

What Are Carter Faith's Career Highlights?

The rising young artist has drawn raves for her debut album from publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, the Tennessean, the Nashville Scene and Holler.

She's opened shows for major artists including Little Big Town, Marcus King and Noah Cyrus, as well as appearing on the ACM Honors and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In 2025, she earned accolades as an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and a Music Row 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

What's Next for Carter Faith in 2026?

She's set to tour extensively in support of Cherry Valley in 2026, both on her first headlining tour and as a support act for Kelsea Ballerini, Tucker Wetmore and Post Malone.

Faith will also make her movie debut in 2026 as part of an upcoming Netflix movie titled Heartland, which stars Jessica Chastain.