Cassadee Pope has accomplished a lot in her country career, from winning Season 3 of The Voice to snagging a Grammy nomination in 2016 for her collaboration with Chris Young for their No. 1 hit “Think of You.”

But now, the Florida native is doing something she has never done before.

The "Wasting All These Tears" hitmaker has announced that she will be releasing an acoustic album titled Rise and Shine, and for the first time in her career, she had a hand in writing every one of the songs. It's also the first time she's serving as a co-producer.

“Rise and Shine is a collection of songs that talk about where I’ve been and where I’m headed," Pope says in a press release. "I wanted people to hear these in their purest form so I went with a more stripped back sound that really lets the lyrics stand out. My hope is that these songs help aid people into feeling every emotion they need to let out.”

Fans will get a first taste of the new album on Friday (June 26) when Pope releases two new tracks, “Let Me Go” and “Built This House.” She will also soon also release the lyric video for “Let Me Go."

It will certainly be interesting to see what comes out of Pope musically this time around, as the former Hey Monday vocalist has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, former Nashville costar Sam Palladio, during the recording of the new EP.

Rise and Shine is set for release on Aug. 7. See a complete track listing below.

Cassadee Pope, Rise and Shine Track Listing:

1. "Let Me Go" (Cassadee Pope, Tina Parol, Kevin Rudolph)

2. "Hoodie" (Cassadee Pope, Johan Fransson, Emily Weisband)

3. "California Dreaming" (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

4. "Counting on the Weather" (Cassadee Pope, Bobby Huff, Blair Daly)

5. "Hangover" (Cassadee Pope, Butch Walker)

6. "Rise and Shine" (Cassadee Pope, Danny Orton, Matt Scannell)

7. "Sand Paper" (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

8. "Built This House" (Cassadee Pope, Forest Glen Whitehead, Kelly Archer)