Funeral plans for Charlie Daniels have been announced, and the country icon's fans will have a chance to say goodbye to the music legend in a public setting.

Nashville's WSMV News 4 reports that Daniels' funeral is set to take place on Friday (July 10) at World Outreach Church, which is located at 1921 State Highway 99 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The service will begin at 11AM, but fans and Daniels' country music peers will have a chance to pay their respects beforehand.

According to WSMV, Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence, Darryl Worley and more will take part in a "patriotic-themed service" outside of Sellars Funeral Home, located at 2229 N. Mount Juliet Road in Mt Juliet, Tenn., on Wednesday (July 8), beginning at 6:30PM. The funeral home will then hold an open visitation from 10AM until 8PM on Thursday (July 9) before Daniels' formal funeral service on Friday.

Daniels was a country music pioneer whose biggest hits included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Simple Man," "Long Haired Country Boy," "Uneasy Rider," "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" and more. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

The country legend died on Monday (July 6) after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old. Daniels was a staunch supporter of the U.S. military, and his family requests that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Journey Home Project, which Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, founded in 2014 to help address a variety of needs for U.S. veterans.

More information is available on the organization's website.

