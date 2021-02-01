The annual Volunteer Jam headlined by the Charlie Daniels Band has been a mainstay country music revue since the 1970s. This year's concert, the 21st edition and the first since Charlie Daniels' death last July, was already envisioned as a tribute to the late Southern rock and bluegrass icon. Now, out of concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic, it's been rescheduled yet again to Aug. 18.

Though the delay's a disappointment, a good thing about it is that more artists have confirmed their appearances at the event billed as the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels.

Newly announced are Randy Travis, Chris Young, Lorrie Morgan, Exile, contemporary Christian musician Michael W. Smith and rising country singer Anthony Castagna. Previously confirmed to perform are Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Gretchen Wilson and Mickey Gilley.

The upcoming Volunteer Jam has missed two earlier dates due to the pandemic. First scheduled for Sept. 15, 2020, it eventually moved to Feb. 22 before being bumped to August. In a new statement, longtime Daniels handler David Corlew thanked prospective attendees for their patience.

"As much as we are disappointed that we have to move the Volunteer Jam," the manager and promoter says, "we appreciate the fans sticking with us. We want to make sure everyone stays safe."

The Charlie Daniels Tribute Volunteer Jam XXI starts at 7PM CT on Aug. 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena Box Office.

The Charlie Daniels Band mounted the first Volunteer Jam in October 1974 at Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium. Over the concert's four-decade history, Daniels and his group performed alongside guests including Roy Acuff, the Allman Brothers Band, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Don Henley, Billy Joel, the Marshall Tucker Band, Carl Perkins, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tammy Wynette and many more.