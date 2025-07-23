Boot Up! Chili’s and Tecovas Serve Up the Ultimate Cowboy Collab

Sometimes the best collaborations are the ones you never saw coming, like Chili's and Tecovas.

The fast-casual dining restaurant and legendary bootmakers are releasing fiery red, limited edition cowboy boots.

The boots are a perfect combination of Tecovas quality footwear and Chili's spicy flare. The stitching features chili vines and peppers up and down the shaft of the boot, while the pull tabs are embroidered with Chili's iconic red pepper.

Why Are the Chili's x Tecovas Boots Red?

What really makes these boots really stand out is the brilliant red color they come in.

Not only is it a showstopper that would make Ted Mosby ecstatic, it's also a nod to the restaurant itself.

Obviously the logo features a prominent red pepper, but the dining space in Chili's locations across the nation are lined with red booths.

These Tecovas boots are actually made from the same material as the booths.

How Can I Buy a Pair of Chili's x Tecovas Boots?

The spicy collaboration will be available beginning Tuesday, July 29. Fans can purchase a pair for a limited time.

Be ready to shell out some extra fries, though — these unique boots retail for a whopping $345. They're available in both men's and women's styles.

If the price tag is a little high for you, the two businesses are also offering a belt collaboration. The design is similar to the boots with chili vine and pepper stitching in the same bright red color.

How Did Chili's and Tecovas Come Together for a Collaboration?

With both companies having Texas roots, it's a no-brainer that the two have joined forces on the booth boot.

Both got their start in the Lone Star State, and they each have their headquarters located in their home state.

Chili's headquarters are in Coppell, Texas, but they have 1,610 locations across the nation — most of them are in Texas.

Tecovas' main base of operations is in Austin, Texas. The company has grown to 600 employees in 35 locations.