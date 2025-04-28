Chips Ahoy! is taking advantage of how much we crave nostalgia by offering a new one-of-a-kind treat: Chips Ahoy! Chewy Ice Cream Sandwich (Inspired) Cookies.

These are only being sold at Walmart.

Remember being a kid and hanging outside all day in the summer, then coming inside to cool off with an ice cream sandwich?

Chips Ahoy! wants to spark that memory for fans with their famous soft chewy cookie stuffed with a cool, creamy center.

According to Parade, the official product description details the new dessert item as:

"Cool off with a chilled cookie inspired by the nostalgic flavor of a classic ice cream sandwich. Ideal for any occasion – from beach day lunches to coffee breaks to dessert tables."

Walmart Chips Ahoy! Walmart.com (3) loading...

Parade reports that these cookies, an exclusive Walmart-only drop, can be found here for the price of $4.78.

Nabisco, the parent company of Chips Ahoy!, also makes Oreo cookies.

Get our free mobile app

Something tells us that the cream flavor inside these new Chips Ahoy! cookies might be the same or close to the same as the cream inside Oreo cookies.

The cream inside of Oreo cookies was found to be as addictive as cocaine, in a 2013 study on some really lucky lab rats.

So, be careful with these new Chips Ahoy! ice cream-style treats.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood