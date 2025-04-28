Chips Ahoy! Is Re-Activating Your Childhood With New Gooey Cookie Invention
Chips Ahoy! is taking advantage of how much we crave nostalgia by offering a new one-of-a-kind treat: Chips Ahoy! Chewy Ice Cream Sandwich (Inspired) Cookies.
These are only being sold at Walmart.
Remember being a kid and hanging outside all day in the summer, then coming inside to cool off with an ice cream sandwich?
Chips Ahoy! wants to spark that memory for fans with their famous soft chewy cookie stuffed with a cool, creamy center.
According to Parade, the official product description details the new dessert item as:
"Cool off with a chilled cookie inspired by the nostalgic flavor of a classic ice cream sandwich. Ideal for any occasion – from beach day lunches to coffee breaks to dessert tables."
Parade reports that these cookies, an exclusive Walmart-only drop, can be found here for the price of $4.78.
Nabisco, the parent company of Chips Ahoy!, also makes Oreo cookies.
Something tells us that the cream flavor inside these new Chips Ahoy! cookies might be the same or close to the same as the cream inside Oreo cookies.
The cream inside of Oreo cookies was found to be as addictive as cocaine, in a 2013 study on some really lucky lab rats.
So, be careful with these new Chips Ahoy! ice cream-style treats.
