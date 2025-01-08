Actor Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky’s family outing to a rodeo turned into two of their children trying bull riding.

The couple have three children together: India Rose, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Pataky capturing the whole event on Instagram. Up first was India.

“Wahoo, cowboy girl,” Pataky shouts in the video below. The Thor actor is quick to follow the shout with a fist bump for his daughter.

With their daughter’s helmet and safety vest securely on, she’s ready to go!

As the gates open, the 12-year-old clings on to the animal. She actually does a pretty impressive job holding on — after a few seconds, she's tossed to the ground, but gets right back up.

Although it's not clear which twin decided to rise to the bull riding challenge, they weren’t going to let India have all the fun. The 10-year-old hopped onto a different steer, with mom sharing a slow-motion video of her son holding on for a similar amount of time to his older sister.

“I almost have a hard [heart] attack,” she writes.

At the end of the video, she shared photos of the family enjoying their night with their children and friends.

While the video is wholesome, the comments section is pretty divided on feelings over the event. Many followers note how dangerous bull riding is, or that this could be seen as animal cruelty.

Since posting, Pataky has turned off the comments on the post.