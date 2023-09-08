Chris Lane Shares the Painful Truth About Backstage Life With Kane Brown

Chris Lane is coming off of being a guest on Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour, and I had a chance to sit down to talk with him about life, music, kids and so much more in this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

One of the things I wanted to know is, what do Kane and Chris do on tour?

"I would say after show, we played a lot of ping-pong." Lane dishes.

The "Find Another Bar" singer swiftly followed up with, "now I'm pretty good at ping-pong, but it turned into sting-pong."

Say what? "Sting" pong? He tells it best:

"If you don't know what sting-pong is, it's when you play with your shirt off and whoever loses the point, you have to turn around and the other player gets to hit the ball at you as hard as they can."

Lane went on to describe the scene of playing sting-pong while on the road with the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, laughing as he said, "Russell Dickerson was also a part of this, then we started playing doubles. Needless to say, Kane will tell you I was lighting people up out there."

Check out this hilarious moment with Chris Lane — and the entire interview with the country music star — on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand wherever you get your podcasts from.

