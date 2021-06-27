Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane, are sharing more details about their labor and delivery experience after welcoming their first child, baby boy Dutton, earlier in June.

Overall, Lauren tells People, she was pleasantly surprised by how peaceful the birthing process was. "I was really, really nervous. Chris can attest to it, especially the day leading up to it. I was a nervous wreck just not knowing what to expect," the singer's wife explains. "I thought it would be a beautiful, but stressful and chaotic, experience. And it was actually the exact opposite. I feel like it was very calm."

Lauren decided to get an induction two days before her official due date, she explains, because she wanted to make sure that her doctor -- who was scheduled to go on vacation not long after -- could be the one to deliver her baby.

"The nurses were so nurturing. My doctor was amazing," Lauren goes on to say about her medical support team. "We had music going. It was just a more peaceful process than I anticipated. I did get an epidural, so that probably played a big role in feeling good. But it was just a lot less stressful than I thought it would be."

For his part, Lane agrees that it was an amazing experience, even if watching the birthing process made him a little light-headed at one point. "I had to sit down for a second because I got a little woozy, but it was the most incredible thing I've truly ever seen with my own two eyes," the singer recalls.

"I know I've said this before, but watching Lauren be a mom is my favorite thing in the world," he adds. "She is so good at it, and Dutton is lucky to have her as his mama."

Lauren shared even more of the memories behind the special moment in a video montage she posted to her Instagram, which features snippets of the birth process, including the first moment Dutton was laid on Lauren's chest.

"Only been two weeks but it's hard to remember life before you!" she wrote in the caption. "Soaking in every moment because time is already stealing my newborn from me."

