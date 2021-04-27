Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren, are expecting their first child, a baby boy, and they don't necessarily agree on name choices. In a recent interview, the country singer reveals that his wife shut him down quickly when he suggested a name that he thought was "cool."

"We have a good idea of what it's gonna be, but we haven't for sure settled on it yet," Lane reveals in an interview with Audacy's Katie & Company.

He shares one name that definitely is not going to be in consideration.

"At the time I was being super light-hearted, but at the same time I did really honestly think it was kind of cool but Lauren shot me down so fast. I threw out the name Rambo," he says. "She shot it down hard. I said imagine when he comes up to bat and they say 'Rambo Lane,' that sounds like he's about to drop a bomb! Rambo Lane, like how is he not going to win the tournament, you know?"

Lane and former The Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell married in October 2019, and they announced they were expecting their first child in December of 2020. The couple revealed they were expecting a boy in January of 2021.

They had been trying to conceive for a while. Lane tells Radio.com that due to pandemic-related lockdowns, he and his wife had "just been hanging there at the house. The silver lining is it's given us a chance to concentrate on this. Not being exhausted from the road and all that stuff, which we had right at the beginning of all of it. But it gave us a chance to really try, and — Hallelujah, thank the Lord — it worked out."

The couple's baby is due in June.

