Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are getting married! And lucky for fans, the country star (Lane) and Bachelor alum (Bushnell) had the cameras rolling while Lane popped the question.

The intimate footage became the centerpiece of Lane's new music video for "Big, Big Plans," which is full of home video of the couple, including the proposal, which took place in the backyard of Bushnell's family's Oregon home.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane says in an interview with People. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

The video shows moments of the couple playing baseball, eating ice cream, laying in bed; normal everyday things that happen when a smartphone is the only camera in the room. The video carries on for over two minutes before the lyrics "Right now, we're back in her hometown and I'm down on one knee / i guess she finally figured out I'm gonna ask her to marry me" ring out, to which Lane pops the question right after. Of course, she said, yes.

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” Lane tells People. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted. It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.”