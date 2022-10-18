Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed their second child. The country singer turned to social media on Tuesday evening (Oct. 18) to share the joyous news with fans, accompanied by an adorable picture and video.

People reports that the couple's new son was born in Nashville on Sunday (Oct. 16). His mother underwent a C-section after doctors realized the baby was breech.

"Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter!" Lane writes to accompany a photo of himself, Lauren, their first son and their new addition.

"Family of 4 Now!!" the proud father adds. Swipe through to see a sweet video of the couple's first son, Dutton Walker, as his dad takes him to meet his new baby brother.

Lauren also shared video of the moment Dutton met his little brother. He's wearing a shirt that reads "big bro" as Lane leads him over, saying, "That's your brother," as he lifts him up to see.

"Mama missed you, bud!" Lauren exclaims.

Lane and Bushnell wed in October of 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Dutton, in June of 2021. The couple announced they were expecting their second child in June of 2022, and they revealed the baby was another boy in a post to social media in September.

That news was no surprise to Lane, who had predicted their second child would be another boy.

"My family as a whole, all the guys in our family, we make a lot of boys. No one in the family— minus one person — has even had a girl," he told People. "So if I had to guess, I'm going to carry on that tradition and it's probably going to be a boy."

The couple have not yet shared the new arrival's name, but we can guess that it's probably not Rambo. Lane admitted that his wife shot that suggestion down immediately after he brought it up when they were trying to choose a name for their first born.