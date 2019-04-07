Chris Stapleton shared another memorable live performance at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday night (April 7), taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with his wife Morgane to perform an acoustic song titled "A Simple Song."

Stapleton delivered a live version of "A Simple Song" – a no-frills, stripped-down country ballad – with his wife, who has become an integral piece of his live performance.

The song, which is part of Album of the Year-nominated From A Room: Volume 2, is as simple as the title implies, filled with honest, real-life lines that tattoo the entire song.

See the Top 5 Moments from the 2019 ACMs

"Finally saved some money up / 'Til I had to fix my truck / Talked to brother the other day / He didn't have too much to say / I'm tryin' to quit these cigarettes / I can't seem to kick 'em yet / Sister got laid off last fall / And then I got high cholesterol," Stapleton sang, with Morgane accompanying him with spot-on harmony vocals.



Stapleton wrote the song several years ago with his father-in-law Darrell Hayes, who watched the performance from the Las Vegas audience.

Stapleton missed the ACM Awards in 2018 due to Morgane delivering their twins, but won two awards from five nominations in his absence. The couple are now expecting their fifth child.

The country belter with a golden voice returned with six nominations in 2019, including Song of the Year (won by Dan + Shay), Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year (which went to Thomas Rhett) and Entertainer of the Year, which had yet to be determined at the time of his performance.