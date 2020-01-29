Chris Stapleton has announced the cities and dates for a massive 2020 headlining tour. His 2020 All-American Road Show Tour is slated to kick off in March and run through late October.

Stapleton is bringing a long list of special guests out with him on various dates of the tour, including Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Hank Williams, Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the Dirty Knobs With Mike Campbell, the Highwomen, the Marcus King Band and Yola.

One of the highlights of the road trek is Stapleton's headline debut at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 29, which will feature special guests the Highwomen, Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs With Mike Campbell. Other standout dates include Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre on June 20, Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 18, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 2 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 10.

Tickets for Chris Stapleton's 2020 All-American Road Show dates are set to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10AM local time. A special pre-sale for Stapleton fan club members will begin Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10AM local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to a separate pre-sale that begins on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10AM local time and runs until Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10PM local time via Citi Entertainment.

Chris Stapleton's 2020 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

March 11 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center#

March 12 — Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center#

March 14 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field*

March 20 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

April 22 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center+

April 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center+

April 25 — Lexington, Ky. @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

June 4 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater‡

June 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

June 6 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

June 11 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena°

June 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre°

June 13 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre°

June 18 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena°

June 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

June 20 — George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre°

June 25 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre§

June 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center§

June 30 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

July 16 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena##

July 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center##

July 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park**

July 23 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater##

July 24 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

July 25 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center##

July 30 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

July 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion++

Aug. 1 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center++

Aug. 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center++

Aug. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion++

Aug. 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

Aug. 12-13 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion††

Aug. 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

Aug. 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field‡‡

Oct. 1 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena+

Oct. 8 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center+

Oct. 9 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

Oct. 10 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden+

Oct. 15 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena+

Oct. 16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

Oct. 17 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

Oct. 22 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena+

Oct. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)

# with Jamey Johnson and Yola

* with Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+ with the Marcus King Band and Yola

† with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡ with Dwight Yoakam and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

° with Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§ with Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^ with Sheryl Crow

## with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

** with Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++ with Elle King and Kendell Marvel

†† with Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡ with the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell