Chris Stapleton Wins ACM Triple Crown at 2023 ACM Honors

Chris Stapleton was the one of night's biggest winners at the 2023 ACM Honors, which aired on Fox on Monday night (Sept. 18). Stapleton was present at the ceremony to accept the trophy for the ACM Triple Crown Award, which is fairly difficult to win.

According to the ACM website, the organization awards the Triple Crown only to artists who have won an ACM Award in a new artist category; in a male, female, duo or group category; and won Entertainer of the Year.

Stapleton gave a typically low-key speech during the ceremony. After a stellar introduction from Marty Stuart, he took the stage to thanks his wife and kids, as well as his friends and fans who have helped make his success happen.

"It's a wonderful and rare thing to get to something that you love so much for a living," he reflected. "This is unbelievable, that I continue to get to do this."

The War and Treaty were also on hand at the live ACM Honors ceremony, which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 23 and aired on Fox on Monday evening, hosted by Carly Pearce. The husband-and-wife duo performed Stapleton's "Cold" during the awards show as a tribute to the country superstar.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lady A and Brett Young were among the other country artists who paid musical tribute to the evening's honorees at the 2023 ACM Honors.

Some of country music's biggest stars were among the evening's honorees. Kane Brown was awarded the ACM International Award. Mary Chapin Carpenter and Clint Black received the Poet's Award, which K.T. Oslin also received posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the 2023 ACM Honors ceremony, and Tim McGraw received the ACM Icon Award.

The 2023 ACM Honors will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

