Chris Stapleton kept the hardware coming at the 2018 CMA Awards, winning Single of the Year for his song "Broken Halos." The beautiful tribute to those who pass before their time also won Song of the Year earlier in the evening.

Single of the Year goes the artist, producer and engineers who create the song, while Song of the Year goes to the songwriters of the song.

Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce presented the award to Stapleton, who beat Midland's "Drinkin' Problem," Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert's "Drowns the Whiskey," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be" and Dan + Shay's "Tequila."

"There are so many great songs," Stapleton said when accepting the award. "They all should've won." Stapleton then dedicated the win to the victims of the Borderline shooting in California before also thanking his wife and musical partner Morgane.

Stapleton's longtime producer Dave Cobb then took a moment to say how much he loves country music. The sought-after producer got noticeably distracted by the fact that Lionel Richie was right in front of me. "Thank Jesus, and Lionel Ritchie, and my family, Amen," Cobb exclaimed with a big smile on his face.

"Broken Halos" is a career song for Chris Stapleton. The lead single from his 2017 album From A Room: Volume 1 became his first No. 1 single on country radio in March 2018. It was also certified platinum by the RIAA just a month later.

