Chris Stapleton Cancels New York Concert Due to Air Quality Concerns

Chris Stapleton has canceled his show in Syracuse, N.Y., on Thursday night (June 8) due to air quality issues from the ongoing Canadian wildfires. The air quality in New York, at time of publishing, was at "very unhealthy" levels, per the New York Times.

Stapleton's team issued a statement about the cancelation on Wednesday, to mixed reviews on Twitter.

Some fans have spent hundreds, if not thousands, on tickets to see their favorite country superstar — for many, that meant re-scheduling appointments, missing things and moving other things around to get to the show.

A few examples of tweets showing the differing opinions on Stapleton's cancelation below:

@LibermanMeira "Come on bro Syracuse wants u a little smoke never killed nobody" @TLC2NYKing "Good call. Just going to and from my vehicle today had my lungs burning. There is no way someone could sing without hurting their vocal cords. This was my Mother's Day/Birthday gift...I'll see you when you swing back!" @rus_shakelford "So must be u never sang around a campfire? Nice of u to cancel less than 24hrs before the show. So now we all have pay the hotel no matter what"

A quick check around locally indicates that the Syracuse Mets baseball team will go forward with Thursday night's planned game, and they even had a little fun poking at Stapleton:

The concert cancelation, of course, is a safety precaution due to an uncontrollable circumstance. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concert date, which is expected to be announced Friday.

Chris Stapleton's tour runs all the way through October of 2023.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Pictures: Chris Stapleton, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson Rock the 2023 Grammy Awards Chris Stapleton joined Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for a thrilling Motown tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

25 Chris Stapleton Songs Sure to Bring You to Your Knees Chris Stapleton has only released four albums, but paring down a list of his 25 best songs is very difficult. These hits and album cuts are sure to make you feel some kind of way.