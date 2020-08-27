Chris Stapleton's fourth studio album is due to arrive this fall. Starting Over is set for release on Nov. 13, the superstar singer-songwriter announced on Thursday (Aug. 27), after teasing the news earlier in the week.

Starting Over will feature 14 songs, per Rolling Stone: 11 brand-new tracks and three covers, of John Fogerty's "Joy of My Life" and Guy Clark's "Old Friends" and "Worry B Gone." Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench play on a few of the album's tracks, while Campbell also co-wrote two of its songs with Stapleton.

The first single from Starting Over, its title track, arrived on Thursday. It's one of the songs to feature Tench, and was co-written by Stapleton and original SteelDrivers member Mike Henderson, a frequent collaborator and former bandmate of Stapleton's. The teaser video that Stapleton posted on Monday (Aug. 24), features the song "Watch You Burn," which he co-wrote with Campbell and which features the All Voices Choir.

In addition to Campbell and Tench, Stapleton enlisted his touring band — bassist JT Cure, drummer Derek Mixon and Stapleton's wife and backup singer Morgane Stapleton — along with legendary pedal steel player Paul Franklin for Starting Over. Producer Dave Cobb, with whom Stapleton has worked since the start of his artist career, is back in the producer's chair, and plays acoustic guitar on the album.

Starting Over follows Stapleton's 2015 debut, Traveller, and 2017's From A Room, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. The star was supposed to be on the road this summer, playing another round of All-American Road Show dates, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced him to postpone the trek until 2021.

Chris Stapleton's Starting Over Tracklisting:

1. “Starting Over”

2. “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”

3. “Cold”

4. “When I’m With You”

5. “Arkansas”

6. “Joy of My Life”

7. “Hillbilly Blood”

8. “Maggie’s Song”

9. “Whiskey Sunrise”

10. “Worry B Gone”

11. “Old Friends”

12. “Watch You Burn”

13. “You Should Probably Leave”

14. “Nashville, TN"

