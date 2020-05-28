Chris Young should have been in Detroit on Thursday (May 28), kicking off his Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020 alongside openers Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith. But instead, he spent Wednesday (May 27) teasing a new song called "If That Ain't God."

And fair warning, it's a tearjerker.

The first verse of the song touches on the story of a little boy who beats cancer, and once he does, he returns to the baseball field and hits a homer. And then, Young sings the words, ‘if that ain’t God.”

Boom.

The “Drowning” hit maker had to postpone his touring plans due to COVID-19, but Young is actually putting his extra time to good use, utilizing his various social media channels to debut new music.

So when will we get to hear more of "If That Ain't God" from the ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist? For now, Young is remaining mum about that. Fans have long been waiting on a new album from the country powerhouse, whose most recent album is 2017’s Losing Sleep. And before the pandemic hit, Young had promised that 2020 would bring a new album.

So cross your fingers, country music fans.

Luckily, Young has been keeping the music coming via new songs including "Raised on Country," "Drowning" and "Town Ain’t Big Enough," a duet with Lauren Alaina.