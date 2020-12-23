Listen to 10 Perfect Country Christmas Party Songs

Drinks, snacks, mistletoe and music ... that's pretty much all you need for a great Christmas party. Country stars have been providing the soundtrack to gatherings nationwide for decades, but if you're a little lost on where to begin, we've put together this playlist of the 10 best Christmas party songs.

Not all of these cuts are upbeat and merry; one or two might be best saved for the end of the night, when it's just you and that special guest left amongst the candlelight, empty cups and dirty dishes.

Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks each have a song included, and the top spot on our Christmas party songs list goes to a song we all know (though few can name the artist).