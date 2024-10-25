Chrysler, Dodge + Jeep Laying Off 1,100 Employees: Here’s Why

In a move that seems synonymous with 2024, Stellantis, the company that owns Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, is laying off 1,100 hard-working Americans.

The layoffs are all in Warren, Mich., at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, which manufactures the Ram 1500 Classic. That model is being discontinued after this year, as well as the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

It makes sense, if they are no longer making the model, to close the plant that made that model.

Here's where it gets kind of weird and ugly. Stellantis is going to let the affected employees with the most seniority move to other facilities, even if that means letting go of a new hire to make room for them.

Someone who just started working for the company, thinking that they're doing a great job, can get let go just because someone that has been there longer was laid off and needs to be relocated.

Adding an extra stab wound, this particular plant has been up and running for almost 100 years.

The reason that the layoffs are taking place is due in part to the decline of the brands under the Stellantis name.

According to NPR, sales for the brands are down almost 50 percent since this time last year. The CEO says they are taking "corrective actions," which looks to be the catalyst of the layoffs.

Even worse, Stellantis is saying there are even more layoffs to come, but they wouldn't comment on the number.

There are varying opinions on why Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep sales are down so far, but the facts are the facts, and they look to be trying to fix things now.

PICTURES: See Inside NASCAR Driver Tony Stewart's Incredible $22.5 Million Estate NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is selling his massive estate in rural Indiana, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that is both rustic and luxurious. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside NASCAR's Most Expensive Mansions The largest NASCAR driver home includes an indoor aquarium and more than 19,000 square feet of living on 415 acres. The No. 10 home on this list of the 10 most expensive is hardly a postage stamp by comparison.

Taste of Country recently compiled the priciest NASCAR driver homes, and while a few famous names make the list, a few not-quite-as-famous names do, too. Dale Jr., Denny Hamlin, Danica Patrick and the Busch brothers are a few of the drivers to look for on this list of mega-mansions. See pictures of all 10 and a full home tour of the No. 1 house. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes