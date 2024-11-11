Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi Rosa are opening up about a scary, "eventful" medical experience their family endured over the weekend.

The couple share an almost-4-year-old son named Tucker, and according to a social media post from Rosa, the young boy was hospitalized on Sunday (Nov. 10) due to respiratory distress associated with croup.

"We had an eventful Sunday afternoon/evening with a little ride in the ambulance downtown to Vandy ER," Rosa writes in her Monday (Nov. 11) post, along with a roundup of snapshots from Tucker's ambulance ride and hospital stay.

"Tucker is doing great this morning," she continues, "but we had another scare where he was having extreme difficulty breathing from croup."

According to KidsHealth, croup is a swelling of children's airwaves due to a viral infection, and kids suffering from it often have a "barking" cough and can struggle to breathe.

As she continued her post, Rosa praised the "top-notch" care the family received in the hospital and says staff and doctors went out of their way to ensure that Tucker was comfortable, well-taken-care-of and entertained.

"They even brought the cool LED light up device, iPad and toys," she details. "Several hours, a couple breathing treatments and steroid shot later, we are back home and cozy."

Wicks is a singer-songwriter and radio personality, and Rosa is sister to country superstar Jason Aldean — meaning that little Tucker is Aldean's nephew. Wicks and Rosa struggled with infertility while trying to conceive their son, and ultimately got pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF).

During that time, Aldean and his wife Brittany — who also used IVF to conceive their two young children — were supportive presences cheering Wicks and Rosa along on their journey.

"That's been the best thing about this whole process," Wicks explained to People at the time. "A lot of people have to do this on their own and don't have a support system, so we're very blessed."