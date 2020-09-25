Clare Dunn's bittersweet love story takes us to Texas, where the margaritas flow freely and love roams as wild as the wind. "El Paso" is a moment in time for so many of us, even if the details of the ballad are specific to her story in this case.

The singer wrote the song from her Honestly a Personal Collection EP, released earlier this year, and recorded a stripped down, piano-based version for Taste of Country viewers. A studio version of this arrangement will be included on the Honestly (Stripped) EP, available on Friday (Sept. 25). Here, Dunn sits alone in front of a piano, recalling the melody and any attached memories as she holds up the sparse arrangement.

"Heaven was a long way away I know / But with you it sure felt close, in El Paso," Dunn sings.

Look for Dunn on ToC's Instagram Live Friday night at 7PM CT, where she'll play songs and talk about making music during a pandemic. These songs were written with Nashville mainstays like Brett Beavers and Tommy Cecil. The Colorado native helped pen each one.

"'El Paso' is one of my favorite songs I’ve written," Dunn shares. "It’s a feeling, an emotion, and a place all tied up in a memory.”

The singer's vocals and guitar skills are showcased elsewhere on the new EP. Dunn is best known for her song "Tuxedo," which charted on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2016.