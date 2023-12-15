‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2023: See the Highlight Performances + Pictures

The 2023 CMA Country Christmas special aired on Thursday night (Dec. 14), and the show featured standout performances from some of the top artists in country music and beyond.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood teamed up to host the CMA Country Christmas in 2023, and in addition to performing together and separately, they welcomed an all-star roster of performers that included groundbreaking violinist Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, the War and Treaty, Zach Williams and Lainey Wilson.

See the Highlight Performances From the 2023 CMA Country Christmas:

Highlights of the show included Grant and Yearwood's joint rendition of "Joy to the World," which showcased Stirling prominently. Sure, Grant and Yearwood are both great singers, and it's a classic song — but in this instance, Stirling proved the MVP, bringing her awe-inspiring fiddle runs and foot-stomping choreography to a most unexpected, Appalachian-tinged rendition of the classic holiday standard.

Yearwood and Stirling also provided another of the night's highlights, a stirring rendition of "O Holy Night." It's hard to bring a new slant to such a well-known song, but their arrangement begins softly and builds throughout, giving Yearwood the chance to show off both her control and power, while Stirling adds clean, elegant melodic lines before bursting into a classically inspired run that barrels the song headlong into its powerful peak. The crowd erupts, and even Stirling herself is in tears after the stunning performance.

The War and Treaty put a bow on the CMA Country Christmas celebration in 2023, delivering an exuberant performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" that ratcheted up the energy for the evening and brought the house down. The married duo of Michael Trotter and Tanya Trotter offered up a delicious stew of musical influences, ranging from gospel and R&B to doo-wop and jazz in an energetic rendition topped off by a rock-tinged sax solo. The performance earned an enthusiastic standing ovation.

The evening's other performances included:

