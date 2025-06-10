CMA Fest is the longest-running live country music event, but what some don't know is that it's also one of the biggest fundraisers for the CMA Foundation.

Each year, the festival donates a portion of ticket sales to the nonprofit organization.

With and estimated 95,000 guests coming through the gates this year over the course of four days, CMA Fest is able to present a check for more than $2 million to the CMA Foundation to further its music education efforts.

“What an incredible four days and nights. Even with a few weather interruptions, the energy and spirit of our fans never faded,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern says in a statement.

"From legendary acts to artists playing CMA Fest for the very first time, this year was a celebration of discovery, connection and community. And the fact that it all helps fund the CMA Foundation’s work in music education makes it even more impactful.”

What Is the CMA Foundation?

The CMA Foundation works to further music education programs across the nation. It began in 2006 by a group of artists and those in the country music business whose love for music began in the classroom.

The organization believes not only in investing in the next generation of artists, but in exposing students to the power music has to transform lives.

What Is CMA Fest?

CMA Fest is a four-day country music festival that takes over downtown Nashville each year. What started in 1972 as a one-day event that attracted 5,000 people to one venue has since turned into the "Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience."

Today, tens of thousands of fans attend each year from every single state and dozens of countries.

When Is CMA Fest 2026?

Dates for the 53rd annual CMA Fest have already been announced. The event will take place June 4-8, 2026.

Fans can watch this year's event in a special television special hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde. The show will air Thursday, June 26 at 8PM ET on ABC.

