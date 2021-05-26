CMT has announced a fresh round performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett, both of whom are nominated for Male Video of the Year, are among the artists who will be back on the annual awards show's stage, and there are six newly announced collaborations in the lineup, too.

Mickey Guyton, who has three nominations at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, will be part of two collaborations throughout the show. In addition to her previously announced duet with Gladys Knight, she will perform with Breland.

Chris Young and Kane Brown, meanwhile, will perform their Collaborative Video of the Year-nominated song “Famous Friends.” Brown is also nominated for Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year at the awards show, and will be co-hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kelsea Ballerini.

Other newly added collaborations include Carrie Underwood and Needtobreathe, who will perform their new collaboration “I Wanna Remember," and 2021 CMT Music Awards co-host Ballerini, who will take the stage with Paul Klein of LANY. Additionally, Duo/Group Video of the Year nominees Lady A and Female Video of the Year nominee Carly Pearce will team up with Gabby Barrett, who is also nominated for Female Video of the Year, and Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi will collaborate as well.

Among the previously announced 2021 CMT Music Awards performers are Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs. Previously announced collaborations include Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris and JP Saxe and Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are set for June 9 and will air live on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. The two-and-a-half-hour show will begin at 8PM ET, with performances taking place across Nashville.

