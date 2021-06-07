The 2021 CMT Music Awards performance lineup is stacked with collaborations, including two newly announced ones from Ingrid Andress and Chris Stapleton. Each country artist will perform with an out-of-genre collaborator, CMT announced on Monday (June 7).

During the 2021 CMT Music Awards — which are schedule for June 9 — Stapleton will perform with Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R., while Andress will play with singer-songwriter JP Saxe. It will be H.E.R.'s first time playing a country music-specific awards show.

Saxe, meanwhile, has previously collaborated with Maren Morris, on the song "Line By Line;" in fact, the two had previously been announced for a 2021 CMT Music Awards performance, but are not among the final lineup released by CMT. On Instagram, Morris cites a "scheduling conflict" as her reason for pulling out of the show.

A full list of 2021 CMT Music Awards performers, including those previously announced, is below; Lindsay Ell is replacing Gabby Barrett in a collaboration with Lady A and Carly Pearce due to "personal circumstances." Presenters for the show include Brett Young, actor Busy Philipps, Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight — who will also perform with Mickey Guyton, another presenter — comedian Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Restless Road and Trace Adkins.

Winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards are determined by fan voting. The show, which is being co-hosted this year by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will air live on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

2021 CMT Music Awards Performers:

Breland and Mickey Guyton

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley

Carrie Underwood and Needtobreathe

Chris Young and Kane Brown

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton and H.E.R.

Ingrid Andress + JP Saxe

Kelsea Ballerini and LANY's Paul Klein

Lady A, Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell

Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall

Thomas Rhett

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers:

Blanco Brown

Dylan Scott

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Tenille Arts

