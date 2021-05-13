Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees. The network announced the full list of nominations for this year's awards show on Thursday morning (May 13).

Morris and Lambert each earned four 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations: Both are nominated in Video of the Year twice, once for Female Video of the Year and once for Collaborative Video of the Year. Following close behind, with three nominations each, are Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

The full list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees is below. Thirteen artists -- including Guyton -- received their first-ever nominations at the awards show this year.

CMT Music Awards winners are determined by fans. Voting is now open at CMT.com and will close on June 1 at noon ET. At that time, the Top 5 Video of the Year nominees will be revealed; the Top 3 nominees, determined through a second round of voting, will be announced on June 8, with final voting to take place via social media through the end of the awards show, when the winner will be announced.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards, and performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. The annual country music event is set for June 9.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air at 8PM ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. The show traditionally takes place in Nashville each June, usually serving as an unofficial kickoff to CMA Fest; however, the annual four-day festival will not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominees

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"

Dierks Bentley, "Gone"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like"

Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk, “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole in the Bottle”

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

Maren Morris, “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton, “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s”

Willie Jones, “American Dream”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole in the Bottle”

Maren Morris, “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton, “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown, “Worship You”

Luke Bryan, “Down To One”

Luke Combs, “Lovin' On You”

Thomas Rhett, “What's Your Country Song”

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

Lady A, “Like a Lady”

Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion, “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown, "Just The Way”

Runaway June, “We Were Rich”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, “Fillin' My Cup”

Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me"

Niko Moon, “Good Time (Ride Along Video)”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend, “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk, “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “1, 2 Many” (2020 CMT Music Awards performance)

Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed” (2020 CMT Music Awards performance)

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, “This Is Us” (2020 CMT Music Awards performance)

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, “The Other Girl” (2020 CMT Music Awards performance)

Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (2020 CMT Music Awards performance)

Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, “Twinkle Twinkle" (CMT Crossroads performance)

