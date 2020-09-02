In recent years, Coffey Anderson has had a lot on his plate. Not only has he been chasing a country music career, but he’s been doing it while being a husband and father.

It’s this story that will now be the subject of a new Netflix reality series. Country-ish will debut in September and follow the real-life celebrations and challenges experienced by the independent recording artist and his family.

Anderson first came to public attention via YouTube before taking part in Nashville Star in 2008. He released his self-titled album in 2010 and has gone on to release a total of nine albums in both the country and Christian genres. He's married to hip hop dancer Criscilla Crossland, and they have three children together. Country-ish follows the ups and downs of Anderson's career and home life.

“It’s about family and it’s a goofy, funny way to tell a family story,” Anderson tells BrownwoodNews.com. “The catch is you have a black country singer married to a white hip hop dancer and they live in L.A. You’ve got a boy that’s for real Brown County, I smell like Underwood’s peach cobbler and Allsups’ burritos, and now you throw me in the middle of L.A. It’s funny, I don’t care who you are.”

A big part of their story in recent years has been Criscilla’s battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, and the show documents some of the toughest moments in their collective cancer journey.

“She felt like this was something she needed to tell,” Anderson says of his wife. “They followed us and we’re very open. They didn’t add to the story, they didn’t embellish, they didn’t tell us what to say. They let us live and that’s what’s very rare about our story. If you say I do, then you really do. And when you say for better or worse and in sickness and in health you better mean it.”

Country-ish is set to debut on Netflix on Sept. 25.