Criscilla Anderson, who was a dance and choreographer as well as the wife of country singer Coffey Anderson, specified before her death that she wanted her funeral to be open to the public.

She made just one request: No traditional mourning outfits, please.

Criscilla's close friend Lindsey, who has been helping organize Criscilla's social media and public-facing affairs during the late stages of her illness and after her death, shared a funeral announcement on social media.

"Dress code: No black, please. Dress as Criscilla would," that announcement reads. "Coral and teal were her favorite colors, and we invite you to wear them in celebration of her."

When + Where Will Criscilla Anderson's Public Funeral Be Held?

Criscilla's funeral will take place at the non-denominational Hope Fellowship church in Prosper, Texas on Jan. 10 at 10:30AM local time.

The address is as follows:

Hope Fellowship — Prosper

2000 W Prosper Trail

Prosper, Texas 75078

Several fans asked in the comments section of the announcement if the service will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend, but can't make it to Texas. Lindsey and Criscilla's family haven't yet answered that question.

How Did Criscilla Anderson Die?

Criscilla was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, and by the following year, she was Stage 4. At the time, she and her country singer husband shared that her condition was "treatable, but not curable."

They shared more of their medical journey in their Netflix reality show Country Ever After, which premiered in 2020, and Criscilla also kept fans posted with regular updates.

In recent months, Lindsey took over much of Criscilla's posting duties as her disease spread and grew more debilitating.

How Did Criscilla Anderson Announce Her Death?

On Dec. 2, Lindsey announced Criscilla's death at the age of 45. She shared a statement that Criscilla had pre-written for the occasion, in which Criscilla said she "slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love."

She emphasized her faith and enduring love for her four children, writing a special message for each of them.

Who Are Coffey + Criscilla Anderson's Children?

Coffey and Criscilla shared four children. One daughter, Savannah, was Coffey's daughter from a previous relationship, and Criscilla referred to her as "my bonus girl."

Were Coffey Anderson + Criscilla Divorced at the Time of Her Death?

The couple, who married in 2009, were in the process of finalizing their divorce at the time of Criscilla's death. Her Instagram bio describes her as "Divorced."

After her death, Coffey shared an emotional statement about the loss, making it clear that there was still a lot of love between them as they co-parented their children.

He said that in the wake of her death, the most important thing to him was to be there for his kids as they navigate "a pain no child should ever have to carry."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages and love," he continued. "It truly means more than you know."

