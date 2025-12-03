Coffey Anderson and his family are mourning a devastating tragedy. His ex-wife Criscilla has died after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

Criscilla's close friend and photographer Lindsey announced the news with a social media post that included a message from Criscilla herself. That message — written with the intent to be shared with followers after her death — was one of hope, gratitude and enduring love for her children.

"If you're reading this, I've finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love," Criscilla writes.

"Please don't stay in the darkness of this moment," she continued. "I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone...I'm Home."

How Did Criscilla Anderson Die?

Criscila Anderson (née Crossland) was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, and by the following year, she was Stage 4.

At the time, she and her country singer husband shared that her condition was "treatable, but not curable."

The couple shared more of her medical journey in their Netflix reality show Country Ever After, which premiered in 2020. She also kept fans posted with regular updates on her social media, alongside glimpses into life at home with her kids.

In recent months, her friend Lindsey often took over updating duties as Criscilla's disease grew more and more debilitating.

In mid-November, Lindsey shared that Criscilla had "extensive lung metastases," "numbness in both legs," "a tumor in her throat" and "lesions in her brain."

A few days later, an MRI confirmed that those brain lesions were cancer, and Lindsey shared a photo of Criscilla soaking up the sunshine through a window in the hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

That post also stated that despite increasingly dire odds, Criscilla continued to fight up until her death.

"She plans to move forward with radiation, possibly chemo, and is actively exploring trials that specialize in colon cancer research," Lindsey said in her Nov. 15 post. "This is not the end of her story."

That update also emphasized Criscilla's faith.

"She is leaning into the unknown and trusting God's promises with a courage that's hard to describe," Lindsey wrote.

What Did Coffey Anderson Say After Criscilla's Death?

Anderson remembered his ex-wife with an emotional tribute post that showed her powerful dedication to the children they shared.

He also said that he has a meaningful way to stay connected to Criscilla, even after her death.

"She said before she passed, 'If you see a butterfly, that will be me. If you miss me, a butterfly will show up. Remember...I'll be there with you,'" Anderson wrote.

"We miss you already. Our hearts are shattered. Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same," he continued. "The house is quieter because you're missing. The babies are resilient and strong as ever. We did good with them."

In one especially bittersweet moment, Anderson revealed that he and Criscilla had suffered two pregnancy losses and drew comfort from the idea that she is now reunited with those children in Heaven.

"I'm glad you get to meet the two babies we lost," the singer said.

Did Coffey Anderson and Criscilla Anderson Get Divorced?

Coffey and Criscilla Anderson were in the midst of a divorce at the time of her death, and her Instagram bio lists that she is divorced.

A September 2025 post from Criscilla's friend Lindsey dates the separation back to "months ago," and shares some photos that she took of Criscilla soon after her marital split.

However, it seems like the divorce was never finalized, and Coffey's tribute post describes a close relationship with his ex that still contained a lot of love.

Who Are Coffey Anderson and Criscilla Anderson's Kids?

Coffey and Criscilla Anderson were parents to four children, though one daughter — Savannah — was Coffey's daughter from a previous relationship. Criscilla described Savannah as "my bonus girl."

The couple married in 2009, and welcomed a son named Ethan first, followed by daughters Emmarie and Everleigh.

In her posthumous statement, Criscilla included a special message for each of the four kids.

"Ethan, you made me a mom. I'm still beside you, cheering you on," Criscilla wrote. "Savannah, my bonus girl — you were a gift God knew I needed."

"Emmarie, my Jesus-loving dancer — keep dancing through every season. Everleigh, my bright spark — chase your dreams boldly and without fear," she continued.

She also promised the children she would be watching over them. "When a moment feels warm, familiar or too beautiful to be a coincidence — that's me. I'm still mothering you. I'm still yours," she added.

