Cooper Alan captures the essence of real life in his songs, and that's why Taste of Country has chosen him as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Cooper Alan?

Cooper Alan is a 29-year-old singer-songwriter with a distinctive knack for capturing authentic moments in his songs.

Born in North Carolina, Alan wasted no time making inroads after moving to Nashville to pursue his musical drams. He signed a publishing deal with famed Nashville songwriter and producer Victoria Shaw and went viral on social media with several of his songs, helping him to build a large and very supportive following.

Alan released his 20-song debut album, Winston-Salem, in November of 2025.

The project showcases his versatility as both a singer and a songwriter, mixing country and pop influences for a sound that's all his own.

What Are Cooper Alan's Top Songs?

Alan shot to viral success with two early songs, "Climate Change" and "New Normal," both of which are still fan favorites.

Winston-Salem is chock-full of great songs that draw heavily from Alan's real life, including "Starting to Show," a song inspired by Alan and his wife expecting their first child.

"Holy Ghost, "Roots," "Good Mama" and more are also deeply personal songs that reflect Alan's authenticity, while other songs including "BOS" and "Plead the Fifth" are high-energy country party songs that are sure to fire up any crowd live.

What Are Cooper Alan's Career Highlights?

Alan launched his career playing honky-tonks and bars in Nashville, but his success exploded online, where he has earned more than 750 million streams and more than 18 million social media followers across all platforms.

He's received positive attention from Grammy.com, People, iHeart Country, Country Living and more, and appeared on the Today show to perform "Starting to Show" in late 2025.

Alan's also a Pandora Artist to Watch and one of SiriusXM + Pandora's 2024 Future Five, and he reached No. 1 on SiriusXM the Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown with his breakout single “Take Forever.”

What's Next for Cooper Alan in 2026?

Alan has a very big year on the books already in 2026.

He's set to make his headlining debut at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on March 28, and Alan is also headed overseas in 2026, where he'll embark on his headlining To the Pub Tour.

The trek begins in Dublin, Ireland, on April 17 and will visit cities in Ireland and the U.K., including Belfast, London, Manchester and more before it concludes in Glasgow.

Dates in Dublin, London, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow are sold out in advance, and Alan has added a second date in Glasgow and moved his show to a larger venue in Manchester to accommodate the demand.

Keep up with Cooper Alan via his official website.